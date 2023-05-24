Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.51 in comparison to its previous close of 120.47, however, the company has experienced a -6.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) Right Now?

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) is $145.00, which is $29.96 above the current market price. The public float for MTH is 35.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTH on May 24, 2023 was 443.69K shares.

MTH’s Market Performance

MTH stock saw a decrease of -6.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.04% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.71% for MTH’s stock, with a 19.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MTH Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -7.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTH fell by -6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.16. In addition, Meritage Homes Corporation saw 24.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTH starting from Michael R. Odell, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $127.84 back on Apr 28. After this action, Michael R. Odell now owns 25,000 shares of Meritage Homes Corporation, valued at $1,278,400 using the latest closing price.

Lord Phillippe, the Chief Executive Officer of Meritage Homes Corporation, sale 3,900 shares at $126.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Lord Phillippe is holding 42,760 shares at $491,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.35 for the present operating margin

+28.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meritage Homes Corporation stands at +15.77. The total capital return value is set at 27.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.22. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 16.10 for asset returns.

Based on Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH), the company’s capital structure generated 29.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.90. Total debt to assets is 20.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.