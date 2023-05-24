Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MARA is 5.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MARA is $12.90, which is $4.1 above the current price. The public float for MARA is 108.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 39.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MARA on May 24, 2023 was 33.77M shares.

MARA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) has plunged by -3.97 when compared to previous closing price of 9.32, but the company has seen a -11.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

MARA’s Market Performance

MARA’s stock has fallen by -11.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.45% and a quarterly rise of 22.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.84% for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.40% for MARA’s stock, with a -0.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MARA Trading at -1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.94%, as shares sank -5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA fell by -11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.54. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. saw 161.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.27 back on Dec 28. After this action, MELLINGER DOUGLAS K now owns 28,771 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., valued at $32,700 using the latest closing price.

MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, the Director of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that MELLINGER DOUGLAS K is holding 18,771 shares at $38,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Equity return is now at value -122.90, with -49.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.