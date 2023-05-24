Make Informed Decisions with Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Stock Updates

The stock of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has seen a -0.41% decrease in the past week, with a -4.61% drop in the past month, and a -5.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for WY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.36% for WY’s stock, with a -5.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Right Now?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WY is at 1.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WY is $36.70, which is $7.31 above the current market price. The public float for WY is 725.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume for WY on May 24, 2023 was 4.01M shares.

WY) stock’s latest price update

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.41 in relation to its previous close of 29.31. However, the company has experienced a -0.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/17/23 that America’s Most Prolific Logger Recasts Itself as Environmental Do-Gooder

WY Trading at -2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.56. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Company saw -3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Merle Denise M, who sale 1,781 shares at the price of $30.00 back on May 16. After this action, Merle Denise M now owns 160,507 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company, valued at $53,430 using the latest closing price.

Stockfish Devin W, the President and CEO of Weyerhaeuser Company, sale 1,800 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Stockfish Devin W is holding 567,381 shares at $64,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.45 for the present operating margin

+40.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Company stands at +18.46. The total capital return value is set at 19.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.18. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 48.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.