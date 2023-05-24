Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.91 compared to its previous closing price of 9.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MX is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MX is $12.50, which is $2.24 above the current market price. The public float for MX is 41.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.84% of that float. The average trading volume for MX on May 24, 2023 was 274.22K shares.

MX’s Market Performance

MX stock saw an increase of 16.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.00% and a quarterly increase of 7.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.98% for MX’s stock, with a 1.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MX Trading at 14.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +15.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MX rose by +16.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.91. In addition, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation saw 9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MX

Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.