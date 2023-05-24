Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LTRY is $14.00, The public float for LTRY is 24.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LTRY on May 24, 2023 was 471.04K shares.

The stock price of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) has surged by 12.43 when compared to previous closing price of 0.34, but the company has seen a -25.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LTRY’s Market Performance

LTRY’s stock has fallen by -25.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.83% and a quarterly drop of -31.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.85% for Lottery.com Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.30% for LTRY’s stock, with a 2.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LTRY Trading at -8.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.42%, as shares sank -19.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRY fell by -25.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4604. In addition, Lottery.com Inc. saw 115.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRY starting from ALD Holdings Group, LLC, who sale 2,500,000 shares at the price of $0.34 back on May 23. After this action, ALD Holdings Group, LLC now owns 1,489,484 shares of Lottery.com Inc., valued at $850,000 using the latest closing price.

Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd., the 10% Owner of Lottery.com Inc., sale 2,500,000 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd. is holding 10,118,257 shares at $850,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-182.07 for the present operating margin

-101.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lottery.com Inc. stands at -323.27. The total capital return value is set at -39.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.21.

Based on Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.