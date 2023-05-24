Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) has plunged by -3.17 when compared to previous closing price of 84.75, but the company has seen a 1.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/17/23 that The Cure Says Ticketmaster Will Refund Fans Who Paid ‘Unduly High’ Fees

Is It Worth Investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Right Now?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 123.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for LYV is 155.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.60% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of LYV was 1.90M shares.

LYV’s Market Performance

LYV stock saw an increase of 1.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.11% and a quarterly increase of 8.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.29% for LYV stock, with a simple moving average of 6.98% for the last 200 days.

LYV Trading at 15.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +23.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.87. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. saw 17.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from Rowles Michael, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $78.00 back on May 08. After this action, Rowles Michael now owns 157,786 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., valued at $7,800,000 using the latest closing price.

Iovine Jimmy, the Director of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., purchase 13,740 shares at $73.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Iovine Jimmy is holding 13,740 shares at $1,006,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.