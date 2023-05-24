Lilium N.V. (LILM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) has jumped by 3.45 compared to previous close of 1.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

Is It Worth Investing in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lilium N.V. (LILM) is $3.50, which is $2.05 above the current market price. The public float for LILM is 96.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LILM on May 24, 2023 was 3.60M shares.

LILM’s Market Performance

LILM’s stock has seen a 21.02% increase for the week, with a 183.69% rise in the past month and a 13.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.45% for Lilium N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 48.76% for LILM’s stock, with a -15.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LILM Trading at 69.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.57%, as shares surge +185.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM rose by +21.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8457. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw 5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lilium N.V. (LILM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.