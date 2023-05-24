Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX)’s stock price has plunge by 13.21relation to previous closing price of 0.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LEXX is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for LEXX is $14.00, which is $13.22 above the current market price. The public float for LEXX is 4.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.21% of that float. The average trading volume for LEXX on May 24, 2023 was 109.48K shares.

LEXX’s Market Performance

The stock of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) has seen a 5.47% increase in the past week, with a -65.46% drop in the past month, and a -74.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.55% for LEXX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.56% for LEXX stock, with a simple moving average of -68.95% for the last 200 days.

LEXX Trading at -60.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.55%, as shares sank -64.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEXX rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1995. In addition, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. saw -68.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEXX starting from TURKEL CATHERINE C., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $2.84 back on Feb 09. After this action, TURKEL CATHERINE C. now owns 1,500 shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp., valued at $4,267 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEXX

Equity return is now at value -97.40, with -98.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.