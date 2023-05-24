Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LEGN is $79.91, which is $13.13 above the current market price. The public float for LEGN is 168.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.45% of that float. The average trading volume for LEGN on May 24, 2023 was 803.03K shares.

LEGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) has dropped by -3.51 compared to previous close of 68.96. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LEGN’s Market Performance

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has seen a -8.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.23% decline in the past month and a 40.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for LEGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.55% for LEGN’s stock, with a 32.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LEGN Trading at 14.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGN fell by -8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.89. In addition, Legend Biotech Corporation saw 33.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-391.48 for the present operating margin

+28.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Legend Biotech Corporation stands at -381.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.