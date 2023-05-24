Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX)’s stock price has increased by 24.26 compared to its previous closing price of 0.66. However, the company has seen a 55.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LPTX is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LPTX is $2.50, which is $1.68 above the current price. The public float for LPTX is 82.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPTX on May 24, 2023 was 722.86K shares.

LPTX’s Market Performance

LPTX stock saw an increase of 55.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 132.16% and a quarterly increase of 36.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.38% for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 79.65% for LPTX stock, with a simple moving average of 17.48% for the last 200 days.

LPTX Trading at 106.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.48%, as shares surge +127.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTX rose by +55.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4794. In addition, Leap Therapeutics Inc. saw 82.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTX

Equity return is now at value -143.10, with -97.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.