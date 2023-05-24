Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, KSPN stock has gone down by -37.89%, with a monthly decline of -48.89% and a quarterly plunge of -36.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.53% for Kaspien Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.89% for KSPN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -63.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KSPN is 2.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of KSPN was 179.93K shares.

KSPN) stock’s latest price update

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN)’s stock price has dropped by -32.95 in relation to previous closing price of 0.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -37.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KSPN Trading at -36.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.63%, as shares sank -46.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSPN fell by -37.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6424. In addition, Kaspien Holdings Inc. saw -26.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSPN starting from Simpson Tom, who sale 33,616 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Dec 30. After this action, Simpson Tom now owns 0 shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc., valued at $18,395 using the latest closing price.

Simpson Tom, the Director of Kaspien Holdings Inc., sale 47,000 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Simpson Tom is holding 16,000 shares at $31,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSPN

Equity return is now at value -537.10, with -40.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.