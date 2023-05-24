Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is above average at 19.28x. The 36-month beta value for JNPR is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JNPR is $35.83, which is $6.41 above than the current price. The public float for JNPR is 320.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume of JNPR on May 24, 2023 was 3.60M shares.

JNPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) has plunged by -1.44 when compared to previous closing price of 29.76, but the company has seen a 1.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/26/22 that Juniper Networks Had Lousy Earnings. It’s AI Strategy Could Help the Stock Break Out.

JNPR’s Market Performance

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has seen a 1.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.14% decline in the past month and a -6.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for JNPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.02% for JNPR’s stock, with a -3.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JNPR Trading at -6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.25. In addition, Juniper Networks Inc. saw -8.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNPR starting from rahim rami, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $29.14 back on May 03. After this action, rahim rami now owns 931,496 shares of Juniper Networks Inc., valued at $182,102 using the latest closing price.

rahim rami, the Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks Inc., sale 6,250 shares at $29.29 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that rahim rami is holding 937,746 shares at $183,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.17 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Juniper Networks Inc. stands at +8.88. The total capital return value is set at 8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.63. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR), the company’s capital structure generated 38.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.75. Total debt to assets is 18.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.