Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has gone up by 1.92% for the week, with a 6.08% rise in the past month and a -0.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.19% for JCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.51% for JCI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Right Now?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for JCI is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for JCI is $72.35, which is $9.59 above the current market price. The public float for JCI is 685.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.22% of that float. The average trading volume for JCI on May 24, 2023 was 4.04M shares.

JCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has plunged by -1.63 when compared to previous closing price of 63.00, but the company has seen a 1.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/21 that Companies Plan to Pour Even More Cash Into Buybacks, Dividends in 2022

JCI Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.23. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw -3.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from MANNING NATHAN D, who sale 35,478 shares at the price of $63.01 back on May 18. After this action, MANNING NATHAN D now owns 90,485 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $2,235,437 using the latest closing price.

Donofrio John, the Exec VP & General Counsel of Johnson Controls International plc, sale 14,253 shares at $63.02 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Donofrio John is holding 37,090 shares at $898,247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson Controls International plc stands at +6.06. The total capital return value is set at 8.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), the company’s capital structure generated 62.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.60. Total debt to assets is 23.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.