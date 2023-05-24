Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) by analysts is $7.00, which is $1.35 above the current market price. The public float for JOBY is 360.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.76% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of JOBY was 3.13M shares.

JOBY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) has surged by 1.47 when compared to previous closing price of 5.45, but the company has seen a 13.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Joby Aviation, Delta, Plan Home-to-Airport Flights. The Start-Up’s Stock is Soaring.

JOBY’s Market Performance

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has experienced a 13.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 43.64% rise in the past month, and a 28.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.30% for JOBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.59% for JOBY stock, with a simple moving average of 24.90% for the last 200 days.

JOBY Trading at 30.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares surge +47.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +13.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw 65.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Bowles Gregory, who sale 3,410 shares at the price of $5.13 back on May 22. After this action, Bowles Gregory now owns 22,991 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $17,493 using the latest closing price.

DeHoff Kate, the of Joby Aviation Inc., sale 28,404 shares at $5.50 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that DeHoff Kate is holding 166,220 shares at $156,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -26.70, with -24.00 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.