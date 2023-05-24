JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS)’s stock price has soared by 4.01 in relation to previous closing price of 44.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/29/22 that Solar Panel Shortage Snarls U.S. Green Energy Plans

Is It Worth Investing in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) Right Now?

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for JKS is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JKS is $430.15, which is $16.43 above the current market price. The public float for JKS is 34.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.83% of that float. The average trading volume for JKS on May 24, 2023 was 786.79K shares.

JKS’s Market Performance

The stock of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) has seen a 12.24% increase in the past week, with a 0.28% rise in the past month, and a -11.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for JKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for JKS’s stock, with a -10.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JKS Trading at -2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKS rose by +12.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.34. In addition, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. saw 12.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.97 for the present operating margin

+14.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +0.75. The total capital return value is set at 1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.43.

Based on JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS), the company’s capital structure generated 291.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.47. Total debt to assets is 43.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.