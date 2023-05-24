Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.76 compared to its previous closing price of 0.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for JAGX is also noteworthy at 1.77.

The public float for JAGX is 1.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 73.00% of that float. The average trading volume of JAGX on May 24, 2023 was 3.69M shares.

JAGX’s Market Performance

The stock of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has seen a 11.24% increase in the past week, with a 33.75% rise in the past month, and a -70.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.33% for JAGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.94% for JAGX’s stock, with a -90.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JAGX Trading at 4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares surge +56.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX rose by +11.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6673. In addition, Jaguar Health Inc. saw -88.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAGX starting from Wolin Jonathan S., who purchase 317 shares at the price of $0.03 back on Dec 31. After this action, Wolin Jonathan S. now owns 6,983 shares of Jaguar Health Inc., valued at $10 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.