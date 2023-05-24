iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ)’s stock price has dropped by -4.86 in relation to previous closing price of 4.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Right Now?

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 115.38x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IQ is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IQ is $57.04, which is $3.54 above the current market price. The public float for IQ is 521.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.87% of that float. The average trading volume for IQ on May 24, 2023 was 11.81M shares.

IQ’s Market Performance

The stock of iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has seen a -17.43% decrease in the past week, with a -23.86% drop in the past month, and a -36.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.67% for IQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.51% for IQ’s stock, with a -6.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IQ Trading at -29.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -26.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ fell by -19.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.58. In addition, iQIYI Inc. saw -15.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.53 for the present operating margin

+23.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for iQIYI Inc. stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.76.

Based on iQIYI Inc. (IQ), the company’s capital structure generated 349.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.74. Total debt to assets is 55.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.