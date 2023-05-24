Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for IOVA is also noteworthy at 0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IOVA is $21.69, which is $12.52 above than the current price. The public float for IOVA is 146.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.26% of that float. The average trading volume of IOVA on May 24, 2023 was 3.80M shares.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.39 in relation to its previous close of 7.99. However, the company has experienced a 20.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/27/22 that Iovance Stock Tumbles on Cancer Data. Analysts Say the Selloff Went Too Far.

IOVA’s Market Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) has seen a 20.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 58.95% gain in the past month and a 22.43% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.42% for IOVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.84% for IOVA’s stock, with a 13.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IOVA Trading at 42.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares surge +64.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IOVA rose by +20.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. saw 41.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IOVA starting from MCPEAK MERRILL A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.15 back on Dec 21. After this action, MCPEAK MERRILL A now owns 70,150 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $61,500 using the latest closing price.

Rothbaum Wayne P., the Director of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000,000 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Rothbaum Wayne P. is holding 18,067,333 shares at $65,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IOVA

Equity return is now at value -81.00, with -62.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.