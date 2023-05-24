IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) has decreased by -15.19 when compared to last closing price of 10.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IONQ is $9.00, which is -$0.79 below than the current price. The public float for IONQ is 175.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.77% of that float. The average trading volume of IONQ on May 24, 2023 was 5.72M shares.

IONQ’s Market Performance

IONQ stock saw an increase of 2.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 66.70% and a quarterly increase of 92.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.50% for IonQ Inc. (IONQ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.34% for IONQ’s stock, with a 72.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IONQ Trading at 46.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.88%, as shares surge +72.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.24. In addition, IonQ Inc. saw 166.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Chapman Peter Hume, who sale 7,304 shares at the price of $4.43 back on Dec 12. After this action, Chapman Peter Hume now owns 458,762 shares of IonQ Inc., valued at $32,357 using the latest closing price.

Babinski Laurie A., the General Counsel and Secretary of IonQ Inc., sale 5,199 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Babinski Laurie A. is holding 238,803 shares at $23,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -11.90 for asset returns.

Based on IonQ Inc. (IONQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In summary, IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.