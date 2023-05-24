Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) has dropped by -3.94 compared to previous close of 311.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 3 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) is $313.18, which is $15.37 above the current market price. The public float for INSP is 28.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INSP on May 24, 2023 was 359.31K shares.

INSP’s Market Performance

The stock of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) has seen a 0.19% increase in the past week, with a 8.57% rise in the past month, and a 13.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for INSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.50% for INSP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.67% for the last 200 days.

INSP Trading at 14.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +12.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSP rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $285.16. In addition, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. saw 18.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSP starting from Griffin Jerry C, who sale 529 shares at the price of $293.91 back on May 15. After this action, Griffin Jerry C now owns 3,671 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc., valued at $155,478 using the latest closing price.

Jandrich Steven, the VP, Human Resources of Inspire Medical Systems Inc., sale 4,525 shares at $292.84 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Jandrich Steven is holding 4,371 shares at $1,325,107 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.67 for the present operating margin

+83.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. stands at -11.00. The total capital return value is set at -12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.85. Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.76. Total debt to assets is 1.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.