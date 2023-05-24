Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) has decreased by -3.88 when compared to last closing price of 7.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) by analysts is $17.08, which is $10.14 above the current market price. The public float for NOTV is 11.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.39% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of NOTV was 395.88K shares.

NOTV’s Market Performance

NOTV stock saw an increase of 10.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 27.11% and a quarterly increase of -4.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.11% for Inotiv Inc. (NOTV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.89% for NOTV’s stock, with a -37.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NOTV Trading at 32.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares surge +34.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTV rose by +10.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, Inotiv Inc. saw 40.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTV starting from Sagartz John E, who purchase 5,100 shares at the price of $4.91 back on Mar 14. After this action, Sagartz John E now owns 692,047 shares of Inotiv Inc., valued at $25,041 using the latest closing price.

Beattie John Gregory, the Chief Operating Officer of Inotiv Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $6.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Beattie John Gregory is holding 63,795 shares at $34,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.53 for the present operating margin

+23.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inotiv Inc. stands at -61.54. The total capital return value is set at 0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.65.

Based on Inotiv Inc. (NOTV), the company’s capital structure generated 107.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.75. Total debt to assets is 40.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.