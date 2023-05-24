HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) is $4.44, which is $2.99 above the current market price. The public float for HOOK is 48.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HOOK on May 24, 2023 was 825.65K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

HOOK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) has dropped by -4.61 compared to previous close of 1.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HOOK’s Market Performance

HOOK’s stock has fallen by -8.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 62.92% and a quarterly rise of 62.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.46% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.81% for HOOK’s stock, with a 29.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HOOK Trading at 40.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.28%, as shares surge +52.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOK fell by -8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4633. In addition, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. saw 79.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-513.40 for the present operating margin

+74.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stands at -455.58. The total capital return value is set at -69.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.44. Equity return is now at value -61.80, with -40.50 for asset returns.

Based on HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.