HomeStreet Inc. (HMST): A Technical Analysis

HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) is $11.75, which is $2.98 above the current market price. The public float for HMST is 18.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HMST on May 24, 2023 was 329.42K shares.

HMST) stock’s latest price update

HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.70 compared to its previous closing price of 6.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HMST’s Market Performance

HMST’s stock has risen by 14.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -60.34% and a quarterly drop of -73.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.20% for HomeStreet Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.16% for HMST’s stock, with a -72.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HMST Trading at -50.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares sank -38.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMST rose by +14.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.98. In addition, HomeStreet Inc. saw -74.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HMST starting from MICHEL JOHN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.99 back on May 12. After this action, MICHEL JOHN now owns 50,000 shares of HomeStreet Inc., valued at $59,880 using the latest closing price.

Hand Erik D, the EVP, Mortgage Lending Director of HomeStreet Inc., purchase 3,167 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Hand Erik D is holding 12,158 shares at $19,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HMST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HomeStreet Inc. stands at +18.54. The total capital return value is set at 6.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.24. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on HomeStreet Inc. (HMST), the company’s capital structure generated 228.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.54. Total debt to assets is 13.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 212.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.