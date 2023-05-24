HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) has dropped by -11.89 compared to previous close of 1.43. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HEXO is also noteworthy at 2.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HEXO is $1.19, which is -$0.01 below than the current price. The public float for HEXO is 42.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume of HEXO on May 24, 2023 was 616.03K shares.

HEXO’s Market Performance

The stock of HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has seen a -7.35% decrease in the past week, with a 7.69% rise in the past month, and a -25.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.49% for HEXO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.63% for HEXO’s stock, with a -35.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HEXO Trading at -3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares surge +10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEXO fell by -7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3555. In addition, HEXO Corp. saw 24.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-152.05 for the present operating margin

-85.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for HEXO Corp. stands at -558.65. The total capital return value is set at -32.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -190.45. Equity return is now at value -97.90, with -44.10 for asset returns.

Based on HEXO Corp. (HEXO), the company’s capital structure generated 80.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.50. Total debt to assets is 36.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.