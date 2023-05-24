Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) is 7.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRBK is 1.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) is $44.00, which is -$4.88 below the current market price. The public float for GRBK is 42.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% of that float. On May 24, 2023, GRBK’s average trading volume was 396.06K shares.

GRBK) stock’s latest price update

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK)’s stock price has dropped by -5.33 in relation to previous closing price of 51.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRBK’s Market Performance

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) has seen a -3.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 31.33% gain in the past month and a 63.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for GRBK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.62% for GRBK’s stock, with a 67.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRBK Trading at 25.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +34.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRBK fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.46. In addition, Green Brick Partners Inc. saw 101.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRBK starting from BLAKE ELIZABETH, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $50.60 back on May 12. After this action, BLAKE ELIZABETH now owns 169,693 shares of Green Brick Partners Inc., valued at $1,265,010 using the latest closing price.

Brandler Harry, the Director of Green Brick Partners Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $50.07 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Brandler Harry is holding 49,176 shares at $1,251,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.43 for the present operating margin

+29.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Brick Partners Inc. stands at +16.61. The total capital return value is set at 26.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.08. Equity return is now at value 29.60, with 17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK), the company’s capital structure generated 34.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.91. Total debt to assets is 22.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 289.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.