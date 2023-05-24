Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has gone up by 17.46% for the week, with a 23.28% rise in the past month and a -7.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.50% for DNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.22% for DNA’s stock, with a -26.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is $4.46, which is $2.97 above the current market price. The public float for DNA is 863.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.78% of that float. On May 24, 2023, DNA’s average trading volume was 19.95M shares.

DNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) has decreased by -1.86 when compared to last closing price of 1.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DNA Trading at 16.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.44%, as shares surge +26.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA rose by +18.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2995. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. saw -11.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Sankar Shyam, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on May 18. After this action, Sankar Shyam now owns 1,731,874 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., valued at $512,000 using the latest closing price.

SLOAN HARRY, the Director of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., purchase 350,000 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that SLOAN HARRY is holding 420,921 shares at $448,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-452.56 for the present operating margin

+44.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stands at -440.63. The total capital return value is set at -114.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.49. Equity return is now at value -108.90, with -78.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA), the company’s capital structure generated 25.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.31. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.