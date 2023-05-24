GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.72x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) by analysts is $26.00, which is $17.93 above the current market price. The public float for GCT is 16.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of GCT was 141.77K shares.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT)'s stock price has seen significant movement in relation to previous closing price. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 51.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/22/22 that GigaCloud Stock Tumbles, Joining Meme Old-Timers AMC and GameStop

GCT’s Market Performance

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) has seen a 51.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 52.24% gain in the past month and a 59.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for GCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 52.00% for GCT’s stock, with a 3.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GCT Trading at 47.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +61.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCT rose by +56.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.47. In addition, GigaCloud Technology Inc. saw 41.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GCT

Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.