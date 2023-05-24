Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Stock Records -0.52% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, FRSH stock has gone up by 5.76%, with a monthly gain of 6.28% and a quarterly plunge of -0.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.97% for Freshworks Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.81% for FRSH’s stock, with a 5.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) by analysts is $17.80, which is $2.7 above the current market price. The public float for FRSH is 158.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.43% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of FRSH was 1.60M shares.

FRSH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) has decreased by -2.37 when compared to last closing price of 15.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

FRSH Trading at 7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +13.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.96. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw 3.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Flower Johanna, who sale 4,700 shares at the price of $13.74 back on May 10. After this action, Flower Johanna now owns 18,189 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $64,578 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Jennifer H, the Director of Freshworks Inc., sale 4,485 shares at $13.74 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Taylor Jennifer H is holding 17,816 shares at $61,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -46.61. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.03. Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -16.40 for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc. (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.