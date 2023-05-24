Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) by analysts is $2.00, which is $0.34 above the current market price. The public float for FSP is 92.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.40% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of FSP was 2.35M shares.

FSP) stock’s latest price update

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP)’s stock price has soared by 4.40 in relation to previous closing price of 1.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FSP’s Market Performance

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has seen a 12.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 37.19% gain in the past month and a -35.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.02% for FSP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.05% for FSP’s stock, with a -33.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FSP Trading at 14.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares surge +40.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSP rose by +12.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3730. In addition, Franklin Street Properties Corp. saw -39.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSP starting from HANSEN BRIAN N, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.48 back on May 16. After this action, HANSEN BRIAN N now owns 918,066 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp., valued at $148,350 using the latest closing price.

HANSEN BRIAN N, the Director of Franklin Street Properties Corp., purchase 100,000 shares at $2.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that HANSEN BRIAN N is holding 818,066 shares at $207,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.40 for the present operating margin

+8.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Street Properties Corp. stands at +0.67. The total capital return value is set at -0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.09. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP), the company’s capital structure generated 53.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.96. Total debt to assets is 33.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.