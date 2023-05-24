FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, FOXO stock has gone up by 1.48%, with a monthly decline of -25.51% and a quarterly plunge of -49.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.62% for FOXO Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.47% for FOXO’s stock, with a -82.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Right Now?

The public float for FOXO is 16.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOXO on May 24, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

FOXO stock's latest price update

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO)’s stock price has increased by 14.79 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a 1.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FOXO Trading at -14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.16%, as shares sank -14.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3636. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw -7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.