Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLEX is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FLEX is $29.29, which is $4.6 above the current price. The public float for FLEX is 450.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLEX on May 24, 2023 was 4.37M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

FLEX) stock’s latest price update

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.24 in relation to its previous close of 24.51. However, the company has experienced a 5.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/17/22 that These Stock Picks Will Benefit From More U.S. Jobs, Investments

FLEX’s Market Performance

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has seen a 5.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.98% gain in the past month and a 5.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for FLEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.85% for FLEX stock, with a simple moving average of 18.27% for the last 200 days.

FLEX Trading at 13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +24.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.02. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw 14.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from McSweeney Erin, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $20.60 back on Mar 16. After this action, McSweeney Erin now owns 29,309 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $206,000 using the latest closing price.

WENDLER DANIEL, the Chief Accounting Officer of Flex Ltd., sale 1,512 shares at $21.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that WENDLER DANIEL is holding 18,266 shares at $33,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+7.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd. stands at +2.61. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.