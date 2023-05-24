Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) is $8.16, which is $2.69 above the current market price. The public float for FATE is 95.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FATE on May 24, 2023 was 2.73M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

FATE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) has jumped by 4.59 compared to previous close of 5.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FATE’s Market Performance

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has experienced a 11.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.72% drop in the past month, and a -13.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.95% for FATE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.43% for FATE’s stock, with a -61.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FATE Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares sank -9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATE rose by +11.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.52. In addition, Fate Therapeutics Inc. saw -45.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATE starting from Redmile Group, LLC, who purchase 256,639 shares at the price of $6.18 back on Apr 21. After this action, Redmile Group, LLC now owns 13,135,758 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,586,029 using the latest closing price.

Redmile Group, LLC, the Director of Fate Therapeutics Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $5.99 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Redmile Group, LLC is holding 12,879,119 shares at $119,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-320.23 for the present operating margin

+85.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fate Therapeutics Inc. stands at -292.55. The total capital return value is set at -44.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.96. Equity return is now at value -45.60, with -32.50 for asset returns.

Based on Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE), the company’s capital structure generated 22.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.43. Total debt to assets is 15.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.