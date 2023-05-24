Examining the Volatility of Range Resources Corporation’s (RRC) Stock

The stock of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has seen a 7.54% increase in the past week, with a 13.82% gain in the past month, and a 19.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for RRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.49% for RRC’s stock, with a 7.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Right Now?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is $32.08, which is $2.88 above the current market price. The public float for RRC is 234.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RRC on May 24, 2023 was 4.71M shares.

RRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) has plunged by -1.28 when compared to previous closing price of 29.62, but the company has seen a 7.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RRC Trading at 12.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +16.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC rose by +7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.43. In addition, Range Resources Corporation saw 16.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Ginn Dori, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $29.49 back on May 18. After this action, Ginn Dori now owns 282,738 shares of Range Resources Corporation, valued at $1,179,600 using the latest closing price.

Scucchi Mark, the EVP & CFO of Range Resources Corporation, sale 153,000 shares at $27.39 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Scucchi Mark is holding 263,070 shares at $4,190,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.73 for the present operating margin

+58.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corporation stands at +21.64. The total capital return value is set at 59.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.17.

Based on Range Resources Corporation (RRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.16. Total debt to assets is 26.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.