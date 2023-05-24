Examining the Volatility of GameStop Corp.’s (GME) Stock

In the past week, GME stock has gone up by 5.32%, with a monthly gain of 16.21% and a quarterly surge of 12.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for GameStop Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.82% for GME’s stock, with a -3.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 1 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GameStop Corp. (GME) is $13.25, which is -$9.91 below the current market price. The public float for GME is 256.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GME on May 24, 2023 was 4.49M shares.

GME) stock’s latest price update

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.34 in comparison to its previous close of 24.21, however, the company has experienced a 5.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GME Trading at 11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +21.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GME rose by +5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.74. In addition, GameStop Corp. saw 25.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GME starting from Cheng Lawrence, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $22.80 back on Mar 29. After this action, Cheng Lawrence now owns 37,088 shares of GameStop Corp., valued at $113,989 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.21 for the present operating margin

+22.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for GameStop Corp. stands at -5.28. Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GameStop Corp. (GME) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.