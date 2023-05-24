Examining the Volatility of City Office REIT Inc.’s (CIO) Stock

The stock of City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) has gone up by 19.25% for the week, with a -16.45% drop in the past month and a -42.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.84% for CIO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.61% for CIO’s stock, with a -43.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CIO is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CIO is $7.90, which is $2.82 above the current price. The public float for CIO is 38.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIO on May 24, 2023 was 495.76K shares.

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO)’s stock price has soared by 4.10 in relation to previous closing price of 4.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CIO Trading at -14.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -13.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIO rose by +19.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.01. In addition, City Office REIT Inc. saw -39.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.21 for the present operating margin

+27.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for City Office REIT Inc. stands at +9.41. The total capital return value is set at 2.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on City Office REIT Inc. (CIO), the company’s capital structure generated 88.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.92. Total debt to assets is 45.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.