Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Stock Faces 7.63% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has seen a 1.29% increase in the past week, with a 72.96% gain in the past month, and a 96.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.91% for EVLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.60% for EVLV’s stock, with a 84.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) by analysts is $5.68, which is -$0.1 below the current market price. The public float for EVLV is 104.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of EVLV was 967.95K shares.

EVLV) stock’s latest price update

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.56 in comparison to its previous close of 5.95, however, the company has experienced a 1.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EVLV Trading at 57.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares surge +81.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.47. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 112.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Charlton Kevin M., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.69 back on May 18. After this action, Charlton Kevin M. now owns 251,919 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $28,450 using the latest closing price.

Ellenbogen Michael, the Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 83,332 shares at $5.31 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Ellenbogen Michael is holding 2,640,558 shares at $442,493 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-164.73 for the present operating margin

+22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -156.55. The total capital return value is set at -32.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.53. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -30.90 for asset returns.

Based on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 13.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.24. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.