Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.

The public float for EVLO is 105.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EVLO on May 24, 2023 was 3.77M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

EVLO) stock’s latest price update

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO)’s stock price has dropped by -7.02 in relation to previous closing price of 0.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EVLO’s Market Performance

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has experienced a -1.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.40% drop in the past month, and a -82.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 73.48% for EVLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.82% for EVLO’s stock, with a -89.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EVLO Trading at -23.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 73.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLO fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1387. In addition, Evelo Biosciences Inc. saw -91.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLO starting from Bodmer Mark, who sale 68,014 shares at the price of $0.13 back on May 08. After this action, Bodmer Mark now owns 285,128 shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc., valued at $8,536 using the latest closing price.

McHale Duncan, the Chief Medical Officer of Evelo Biosciences Inc., sale 66,730 shares at $0.13 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that McHale Duncan is holding 97,516 shares at $8,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.