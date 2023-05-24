Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s (DRUG) Stock

The stock of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) has seen a 9.91% increase in the past week, with a 9.52% gain in the past month, and a -11.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.60% for DRUG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.68% for DRUG stock, with a simple moving average of -32.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DRUG is $9.09, The public float for DRUG is 15.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. The average trading volume of DRUG on May 24, 2023 was 684.97K shares.

DRUG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) has surged by 20.62 when compared to previous closing price of 0.51, but the company has seen a 9.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DRUG Trading at 19.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.82%, as shares surge +8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRUG rose by +9.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5783. In addition, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. saw -16.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRUG

The total capital return value is set at -99.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.60.

Based on Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.31. Total debt to assets is 1.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.