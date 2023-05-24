Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) Stock

The stock of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has seen a 2.40% increase in the past week, with a 26.78% gain in the past month, and a 33.22% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for AMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.11% for AMD stock, with a simple moving average of 33.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is above average at 448.63x. The 36-month beta value for AMD is also noteworthy at 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMD is $105.70, which is -$3.87 below than the current price. The public float for AMD is 1.61B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. The average trading volume of AMD on May 24, 2023 was 64.49M shares.

The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has plunged by -1.74 when compared to previous closing price of 108.12, but the company has seen a 2.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/16/23 that Nasdaq Led By AMD, Alphabet, and Amazon.com

AMD Trading at 12.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +23.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.64. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 64.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from SMITH DARLA M, who sale 3,873 shares at the price of $96.86 back on May 15. After this action, SMITH DARLA M now owns 7,553 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $375,151 using the latest closing price.

Papermaster Mark D, the Chief Technology Officer & EVP of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $85.14 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Papermaster Mark D is holding 1,516,945 shares at $2,554,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 5.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.97. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.