Evaluating the Impact of 4.76 Increase on Benson Hill Inc.’s (BHIL) Stock

The stock of Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) has seen a 36.43% increase in the past week, with a 55.75% gain in the past month, and a -18.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.88% for BHIL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.75% for BHIL’s stock, with a -26.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) Right Now?

The public float for BHIL is 126.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.20% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of BHIL was 646.67K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BHIL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) has increased by 4.76 when compared to last closing price of 1.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 36.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BHIL Trading at 42.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.09%, as shares surge +66.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHIL rose by +36.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3315. In addition, Benson Hill Inc. saw -30.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHIL starting from Bull Jason, who sale 5,326 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Mar 23. After this action, Bull Jason now owns 17,292 shares of Benson Hill Inc., valued at $6,353 using the latest closing price.

Bennett Bruce Tyler, the President, Ingredients of Benson Hill Inc., sale 5,061 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Bennett Bruce Tyler is holding 27,566 shares at $6,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.