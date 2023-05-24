Evaluating the Impact of -4.55 Increase on International Game Technology PLC’s (IGT) Stock

The stock of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has gone down by -1.96% for the week, with a -12.39% drop in the past month and a -4.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.73% for IGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.94% for IGT’s stock, with a 7.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is 23.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IGT is 1.90.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for IGT is 103.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On May 24, 2023, IGT’s average trading volume was 1.41M shares.

IGT) stock’s latest price update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.55 compared to its previous closing price of 26.15. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IGT Trading at -5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -11.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.66. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw 10.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.04 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Game Technology PLC stands at +6.51. The total capital return value is set at 11.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.57. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on International Game Technology PLC (IGT), the company’s capital structure generated 421.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.83. Total debt to assets is 57.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 414.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.