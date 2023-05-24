Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has seen a -4.99% decrease in the past week, with a -14.40% drop in the past month, and a -31.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for ETSY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.48% for ETSY stock, with a simple moving average of -22.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is $119.13, which is $34.87 above the current market price. The public float for ETSY is 122.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETSY on May 24, 2023 was 3.53M shares.

ETSY) stock’s latest price update

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY)'s stock price has plunge by -2.21% in relation to previous closing price of 90.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.99% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/16/23 that Capital One Is One Of The Top S&P 500 Gainers. Etsy Is Falling the Most.

ETSY Trading at -13.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -10.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.63. In addition, Etsy Inc. saw -26.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Silverman Josh, who sale 20,850 shares at the price of $94.54 back on May 10. After this action, Silverman Josh now owns 114,674 shares of Etsy Inc., valued at $1,971,154 using the latest closing price.

Silverman Josh, the President & CEO of Etsy Inc., sale 20,850 shares at $99.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Silverman Josh is holding 114,674 shares at $2,077,882 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc. stands at -27.06. The total capital return value is set at 15.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.14. Equity return is now at value 253.80, with -25.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.