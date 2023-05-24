EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) has increased by 78.74 when compared to last closing price of 1.46.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 83.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EEIQ is 4.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.23% of that float. The average trading volume for EEIQ on May 24, 2023 was 17.26K shares.

EEIQ’s Market Performance

EEIQ’s stock has seen a 83.45% increase for the week, with a 135.10% rise in the past month and a 57.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.69% for EpicQuest Education Group International Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 87.23% for EEIQ’s stock, with a 67.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EEIQ Trading at 97.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.70%, as shares surge +140.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEIQ rose by +91.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4733. In addition, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited saw 18.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EEIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-113.18 for the present operating margin

+64.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for EpicQuest Education Group International Limited stands at -95.91. The total capital return value is set at -41.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.85. Equity return is now at value -43.20, with -27.90 for asset returns.

Based on EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 6.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.35. Total debt to assets is 4.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.