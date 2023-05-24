Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN)’s stock price has dropped by -3.89 in relation to previous closing price of 7.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) is above average at 263.79x,

The public float for ENFN is 24.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ENFN on May 24, 2023 was 378.29K shares.

ENFN’s Market Performance

ENFN’s stock has seen a 1.46% increase for the week, with a -12.47% drop in the past month and a -29.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.05% for Enfusion Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.99% for ENFN’s stock, with a -30.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENFN Trading at -17.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENFN rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, Enfusion Inc. saw -20.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENFN starting from Groman Dan, who sale 15,048 shares at the price of $8.34 back on May 10. After this action, Groman Dan now owns 79,809 shares of Enfusion Inc., valued at $125,500 using the latest closing price.

Groman Dan, the Chief Technology Officer of Enfusion Inc., sale 3,877 shares at $9.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Groman Dan is holding 82,102 shares at $37,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.96 for the present operating margin

+68.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enfusion Inc. stands at -5.09. The total capital return value is set at -11.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.42.

Based on Enfusion Inc. (ENFN), the company’s capital structure generated 10.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.71. Total debt to assets is 5.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.