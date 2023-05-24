Endava plc’s (DAVA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Endava plc (DAVA) has gone up by 11.75% for the week, with a -4.38% drop in the past month and a -31.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.59% for DAVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.36% for DAVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) Right Now?

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Endava plc (DAVA) is $68.07, which is $34.81 above the current market price. The public float for DAVA is 40.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAVA on May 24, 2023 was 263.16K shares.

DAVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) has dropped by -3.46 compared to previous close of 56.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/16/23 that Endava Stock Is Recession-Proof. It Looks Like a Buy.

DAVA Trading at -9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAVA rose by +11.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.44. In addition, Endava plc saw -29.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DAVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.93 for the present operating margin

+31.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endava plc stands at +12.69. The total capital return value is set at 23.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.77. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 14.50 for asset returns.

Based on Endava plc (DAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.44. Total debt to assets is 8.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Endava plc (DAVA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.