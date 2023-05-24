Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) has plunged by -0.43 when compared to previous closing price of 36.87, but the company has seen a -1.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is above average at 42.05x. The 36-month beta value for ENB is also noteworthy at 0.85.

The public float for ENB is 2.02B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.15% of that float. The average trading volume of ENB on May 24, 2023 was 3.52M shares.

ENB’s Market Performance

ENB stock saw a decrease of -1.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Enbridge Inc. (ENB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.23% for ENB stock, with a simple moving average of -7.44% for the last 200 days.

ENB Trading at -4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares sank -6.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.61. In addition, Enbridge Inc. saw -6.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.