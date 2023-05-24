Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) by analysts is $0.90, The public float for SOLO is 107.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.60% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of SOLO was 724.26K shares.

SOLO) stock’s latest price update

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.46 in comparison to its previous close of 0.54, however, the company has experienced a 13.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SOLO’s Market Performance

SOLO’s stock has risen by 13.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.44% and a quarterly drop of -35.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.15% for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.10% for SOLO’s stock, with a -42.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOLO Trading at 3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares surge +9.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOLO rose by +13.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5194. In addition, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. saw -7.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1507.62 for the present operating margin

-457.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stands at -1815.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.