EBET Inc. (EBET) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of EBET Inc. (EBET) has gone up by 11.39% for the week, with a -30.23% drop in the past month and a -53.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.63% for EBET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.42% for EBET’s stock, with a -69.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for EBET Inc. (EBET) is $3.00, which is $2.74 above the current market price. The public float for EBET is 11.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. On May 24, 2023, EBET’s average trading volume was 301.82K shares.

EBET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) has increased by 6.00 when compared to last closing price of 0.25.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EBET Trading at -24.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.34%, as shares sank -27.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBET rose by +11.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3011. In addition, EBET Inc. saw -57.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBET starting from Speach Aaron, who purchase 18,611 shares at the price of $0.54 back on Feb 22. After this action, Speach Aaron now owns 743,611 shares of EBET Inc., valued at $10,050 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.31 for the present operating margin

+27.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for EBET Inc. stands at -70.70. The total capital return value is set at -80.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -185.94. Equity return is now at value -153.10, with -53.10 for asset returns.

Based on EBET Inc. (EBET), the company’s capital structure generated 149.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.87. Total debt to assets is 47.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EBET Inc. (EBET) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.