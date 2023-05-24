Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.21 compared to its previous closing price of 19.94. However, the company has seen a gain of 24.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) is above average at 5.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) is $29.00, which is $8.22 above the current market price. The public float for EGBN is 30.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EGBN on May 24, 2023 was 408.93K shares.

EGBN’s Market Performance

EGBN’s stock has seen a 24.21% increase for the week, with a -19.77% drop in the past month and a -53.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.69% for Eagle Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.57% for EGBN’s stock, with a -49.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGBN Trading at -25.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares sank -16.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGBN rose by +24.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.25. In addition, Eagle Bancorp Inc. saw -52.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGBN starting from Ludwig A. Leslie, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $19.24 back on May 18. After this action, Ludwig A. Leslie now owns 30,021 shares of Eagle Bancorp Inc., valued at $9,622 using the latest closing price.

Levingston Charles, the EVP/CFO of Eagle Bancorp Inc., purchase 1,124 shares at $17.73 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Levingston Charles is holding 30,371 shares at $19,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eagle Bancorp Inc. stands at +31.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.17. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN), the company’s capital structure generated 90.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.45. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.