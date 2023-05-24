Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB)’s stock price has plunge by -0.78relation to previous closing price of 10.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for DNB is 339.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.75% of that float. The average trading volume for DNB on May 24, 2023 was 2.71M shares.

DNB’s Market Performance

DNB stock saw a decrease of 1.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.05% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.28% for DNB stock, with a simple moving average of -20.92% for the last 200 days.

DNB Trading at -8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -8.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNB rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.55. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. saw -17.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNB starting from FOLEY WILLIAM P II, who sale 1,290,994 shares at the price of $10.72 back on May 10. After this action, FOLEY WILLIAM P II now owns 2,459,658 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., valued at $13,839,456 using the latest closing price.

Jabbour Anthony M, the Chief Executive Officer of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., purchase 116,250 shares at $10.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Jabbour Anthony M is holding 475,252 shares at $1,248,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNB

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.